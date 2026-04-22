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UP man killed by wife & kids over fear of losing savings for daughter's wedding

In an apparent attempt to divert suspicion, his family initially approached police and lodged a complaint.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 04:49 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 04:49 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimecrime news

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