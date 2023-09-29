Home
uttar pradesh

UP man kills self in front of girlfriend after argument with estranged wife over phone

The incident took place in Jamua Gopalpur village in the Kotwali police station area Thursday night.
Last Updated 29 September 2023, 10:31 IST

A 30-year-old man allegedly shot himself to death in front of his girlfriend after an argument with his estranged wife over a video call in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Jamua Gopalpur village in the Kotwali police station area Thursday night.

Circle Officer of Police Vaibhav Pandey said Sonu shot himself with a country-made pistol in a fit of rage in front of his girlfriend after an argument with his estranged wife over a video call.

The police officer said that after receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and took Sonu to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

He said the matter was being investigated.

(Published 29 September 2023, 10:31 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

