<p>Jhansi: A man has been booked for allegedly killing his wife with an axe following a domestic dispute in a village here on Saturday, police said.</p>.<p>Station House Officer of Chirgaon police station, Rahul Rathore, said the accused, identified as Nepal Singh, a resident of Aatepai village, had an argument with his wife, Sheelavati (50), around 3 pm.</p>.<p>In a fit of rage, he attacked her with an axe, and she died on the spot.</p>.<p>Police reached the spot after receiving information, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the deceased's son, Saurabh, and efforts are underway to trace the accused, the officer said.</p>.Man flogs wife dead for not taking his call in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, held.<p>According to family members, the couple frequently quarrelled over the Singh's drinking habit and disputes related to the transfer of land in his name.</p>.<p>On the day of the incident, he had returned home intoxicated and got into a fight with his wife, the family said.</p>.<p>Police said the exact motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is underway.</p>