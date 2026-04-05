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UP man kills wife with axe over domestic dispute, booked

The family stated that the couple frequently quarrelled over the accused's drinking habit and disputes related to the transfer of land in his name.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 19:53 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 19:53 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshmurderHusbandwife murdercrime news

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