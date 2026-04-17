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UP man, parents booked for alleged abduction & conversion of Kolkata girl

The accused are 31-year-old Shibu Ansari, alias Shaib, his father Sohrab Ansari, and his mother Rukhsana who allegedly abducted 23-year-old Anjali.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 10:18 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 10:18 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeKolkataKidnap

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