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Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP minister claims Samajwadi Party will ‘split’, Akhilesh Yadav retorts BJP leaders planning to jump ship

An SP leader has allegedly written a letter to union home minister Amit Shah which contained the names of SP leaders who wanted to join BJP.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 11:30 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 11:30 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi Party

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