UP minister claims Samajwadi Party will ‘split’, Akhilesh Yadav retorts BJP leaders planning to jump ship

<p>Lucknow: Days after TMC split and amid reports of a rebellion in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/rebellion-buzz-shiv-sena-ubt-issues-whip-asks-mps-to-attend-meet-in-delhi-over-important-issues-4042031"> Shiv Sena </a>(UBT), a senior Uttar Pradesh minister on Wednesday claimed that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=samajwadi%20party">Samajwadi Party</a> (SP) would also ‘split’ in the days to come and that many leaders of the party would ‘join’ the BJP.</p><p>SP president Akhilesh Yadav almost immediately retorted by claiming that many BJP leaders were planning to shift their allegiance though he added that those who were scared would leave, dismissing the claim.</p><p>Senior UP minister and president of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an alliance partner of BJP in the state, Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that SP national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav had written a letter to union home minister Amit Shah which contained the names of SP leaders who wanted to join BJP.</p>.<p>‘’SP is heading for a big split,’’ Rajbhar claimed in a post on social media though he didn’t reveal the names saying that he would do so at the right time.</p><p>He referred to the alleged ‘mining scam’ and ‘Gomti river front scam’ during Akhilesh’s regime and claimed that there was ‘panic’ in the SP over a possible action by the ED in the two cases.</p>.Samajwadi Party banks on PDA formula, 'soft Hindutva' for 2027 UP Assembly polls.<p>‘’People buy only those who are ready for sale ... .don't pay attention on Maharashtra…now it's UP’s turn,’’ Rajbhar said.</p><p>Akhilesh, however, dismissed the claim and said that BJP had a history of engineering defections by instilling fear among the rivals through central agencies.</p><p>Akhilesh, making a counterclaim, said that BJP leaders were themselves preparing to ‘jump ship’. ‘’Many people who are with them (BJP) will open their cards when the time is right’’, he added while speaking to reporters here.</p><p>Stating that for the BJP ‘dharm means dhan’ (religion means money), he said that only a team of ‘brave’ people could fight the BJP. ‘’SP is a very strong party…those who are scared will go,’’ he added. </p>