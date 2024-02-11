UP ministers, other BJP leaders to visit villages as part of 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan'

In a statement issued by the state BJP, Chaudhary said that the 'Gram Parikrama' campaign is also being started in the state by the party's Kisan Morcha. The campaign, which starts with contacting 50,000 Gram Sabhas, will be kicked off on Monday by the party's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda from Shukratal in the Muzaffarnagar district, and he will also participate in 'Jan Chaupal'.