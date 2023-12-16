JOIN US
uttar pradesh

UP: Motorcycle-borne men loot gold, cash from 3 persons returning from wedding

Last Updated 16 December 2023, 10:22 IST

Kanpur (UP): Three motorcycle-borne armed and masked men allegedly looted valuables, including gold ornaments, from a woman and her relatives and left them seriously injured in Bithoor here, police said.

The injured persons have been identified as Neha Singh alias Sudha (35) and Utkarsh Singh Tomar (18), who were attacked with a country-made pistol's butt and a stone late evening on Friday. They were admitted to a private hospital in Kalyanpur.

Additional DCP (west) Akash Patel said that Utkarsh, his aunt Neha Singh, and her daughter Vaishnavi were on the way home in Mandhana, Bithoor after attending a wedding ceremony in Tikra village.

They had hardly crossed Bamihan village, when three armed robbers on a motorcycle hit them from behind, due to which they fell down from the scooty, the ADCP added.

One of the robbers took out his country-made pistol and hit Utkarsh and Neha on their heads and robbed her gold ornaments, including a chain, a pendant, ear rings, a ring and cash of Rs 6,000.

"Six police teams, including a couple of surveillance teams, have been formed to solve the case. A case has been registered against unknown persons under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the IPC," Patel told PTI.

(Published 16 December 2023, 10:22 IST)
