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UP multi-vehicle crash: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh as 11 die in Mirzapur

The collision happened on a stretch of National Highway-135 descending from the Dramandganj valley towards Lasoda.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 06:36 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 06:36 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAccident

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