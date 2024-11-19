Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Karni Sena warns of protest if Deoria youth's killers are not nabbed in '48 hours'

'The spate of murders, including Nihal Singh's, highlights the lack of effective policing. Deoria's law and order situation is now under scrutiny nationwide,' Veeru Singh told reporters.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 23:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 23:32 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsKarni Sena

Follow us on :

Follow Us