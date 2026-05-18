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UP now manufacturing BrahMos missile; previous governments focused on bomb, 'katta': CM Yogi Adityanath

The mindset of earlier governments was confined to bombs and 'katta', he said, adding that the state is now producing BrahMos missiles, boosting the nation's self-reliance in defence.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 14:28 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 14:28 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi Adityanath

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