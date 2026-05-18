<p>Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took a jibe at the previous governments, saying that earlier bombs and 'katta' (country-made pistols) were produced, while now the BrahMos missile is being manufactured in the state.</p><p>The mindset of earlier governments was confined to bombs and 'katta', he said, adding that the state is now producing BrahMos missiles, boosting the nation's self-reliance in defence.</p><p>Speaking at an event organised by Hindi newspaper Amar Ujala in Lucknow, Adityanath said, "One might wonder: What exactly used to happen in Uttar Pradesh under previous governments? What was their production? It was 'katta' and bombs, which were being manufactured here, weren't they?"</p>.CM Yogi Adityanath warns against 'namaz' on roads, tells Muslims to 'control' population.<p>"Today, we have put a stop to the production of those 'katta' and bombs. Now, BrahMos missiles are being manufactured here," he said.</p><p>A range of drones -- whether they are the drones of the 'Drone Didi' utilised in fields for spraying chemicals and fertilisers, or drones designed to target airports of any enemy or Pakistan, are all being manufactured in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said.</p><p>Intensifying his attack further, he said, "Since the mindset of previous governments was confined to 'katta' and bombs, that's why they were engaged in hurling bombs. A state of decay prevailed in every single sector."</p><p>However, things are different today. The Defence Manufacturing Corridor has given the state a new identity, and it stands fully prepared to contribute to India's self-reliance in defence, he said.</p>