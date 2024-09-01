UP official drowns in Ganga as diver waited for online money transfer to complete

Lucknow: A delay in online transfer of money to a diver allegedly cost a senior Uttar Pradesh official his life.

Adityavardhan Singh, a joint director in the UP health department, drowned in the Ganga river in Kanpur while taking bath on Saturday.

According to the reports, Singh’s friends, who had accompanied him, requested a diver, who was present at the ghat, to rescue him but the diver demanded 10,000 rupees and said that he would jump into the river only after the money was paid.

As the friends did not have cash, they made online transfers of money. The diver, identified as Shailesh Kashyap, waited for the confirmation of online payment. By then, Singh had vanished from view, drowning in the swollen river.

Kashyap did start searching for the official after receiving the money but he could not be traced, reports said.