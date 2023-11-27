On-duty Noida cops assaulted in Ghaziabad, pistol looted

The attack took place after an argument broke out between the police team, which was in a private car, and some locals at a culvert over letting the vehicle pass, an officer said.

"The Noida Police team had come to Masauta village, under the Masoori police station area of Ghaziabad, to probe a case lodged in Noida. There is a narrow culvert near the village where an argument broke out between the two sides over the passage of the vehicle," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Masoori, Ghaziabad) Naresh Kumar said.