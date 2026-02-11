Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP: Over 120 students hospitalised in Farrukhabad, Mainpuri after deworming drive

In Farrukhabad, the incident occurred at Jawahar Lal Prema Devi School in Rathora Mohaddinpur village of Kamalganj block.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 20:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 20:03 IST
India NewsUttar Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us