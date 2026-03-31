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UP Police arrests Bihar cleric over objectionable remarks against CM Adityanath's mother

Maulana Abdullah Salim Qasmi alias Chaturvedi was apprehended by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) from Purnea on Monday evening and brought to Bahraich late at night.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 12:43 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 12:43 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi Adityanath

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