UP police books ASP for raping woman; victim demands officer's suspension

Lucknow: An additional superintendent of police has been booked here for the alleged repeated rape, forced abortion and criminal intimidation of a 23-year-old woman, officials said on Sunday.

The victim, a UPSC aspirant, claimed she has evidence to prove all her allegations and has demanded the suspension of the ASP, police sources said.

She had been demanding police action in the matter for the past three months and a case was lodged after the woman shared the incident on social media, they added.

The complainant alleged that the accused ASP Rahul Srivastava, posted in the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), allegedly sexually abused her for several years and forcibly got her abortion done when she became pregnant in April 2023.