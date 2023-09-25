UP police in a fix after five female constables seek permission to change sex

The Uttar Pradesh police have found themselves in a fix over a plea by five female constables to change their sex.
According to the police officials, the UP police have sought the opinion of the Madhya Pradesh police, which had dealt with a similar matter earlier. Sources said that in MP, a woman constable had been allowed go for a sex change operation on the direction of the Supreme Court and advice of the psychiatrists.
"We have sought MP police opinion in the matter.....the women constables may be allowed to change sex but they will not be given the benefits that are given to the women employees," said a senior police official here.
At least two women constables had moved a petition in the Allahabad High Court, which had directed the UP police headquarters to decide the matter on merit. The court had directed for formulating a policy in this regard.
One of the woman constables, who has sought permission to change her gender, said that she had ''gender dysphoria'' (a sense of unease that a person may have because of a mismatch their biological sex and their gender identity). The condition may result in causing anxiety and depression.
Sources said that the state government had, in its reply to the petition, contended that there were different parameters for selection of male and female constables and as a result it was experiencing difficulties in disposing of their applications for sex change.
Sources said that the UP police were also mulling to change their recruitment policy in view of the applications by the two women constables for change of sex. "There may arise more such issues in the future... there is a need to change the recruitment policy," the official said.