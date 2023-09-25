UP police in a fix after five female constables seek permission to change sex

The Uttar Pradesh police have found themselves in a fix over a plea by five female constables to change their sex.

According to the police officials, the UP police have sought the opinion of the Madhya Pradesh police, which had dealt with a similar matter earlier. Sources said that in MP, a woman constable had been allowed go for a sex change operation on the direction of the Supreme Court and advice of the psychiatrists.

"We have sought MP police opinion in the matter.....the women constables may be allowed to change sex but they will not be given the benefits that are given to the women employees," said a senior police official here.

At least two women constables had moved a petition in the Allahabad High Court, which had directed the UP police headquarters to decide the matter on merit. The court had directed for formulating a policy in this regard.