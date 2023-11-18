UP Police lodge case against businesses for using 'forged halal' certification for edible, cosmetic products

The Uttar Pradesh police have registered cases against several organisations for allegedly issuing forged 'halal' certification for edible and cosmetic products for financial gains exploiting religious sentiments of a particular community.

According to the police sources here, the organisations which have been booked were based in Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.

The FIR registered under sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 153 A (promoting enmity among different groups), 384 (extortion), 471 (use of forged documents) and others of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).