<p>Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a right-wing outfit leader allegedly snatched a plate from a Muslim youth at a feast organised by him in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar%20pradesh">Ghaziabad</a>, saying that no ‘mullah’ was allowed in his program.</p><p>The right-wing was identified as Hindu Raksha Dal president Pinki Choudhary.</p><p>A video, purportedly showing Choudhary snatching the plate and telling the Muslim youth that he was not allowed in his program, has gone viral on social media platforms. Some other people standing near Choudhary were seen laughing in the video.</p><p>‘’Suno bhai, yehan koi mullah na aye….kisi ko achha lage ya bura…koi musalman hamara khana na khaye’’ (listen no mullah should come here…I don’t care if someone feels bad…no Muslim is allowed to eat our food), Choudhary is heard saying in the video.</p>.<p>The youth later left the venue.</p><p>According to the reports, the incident happened a few days back at a ‘bhandara’ (a religious feast) organized by Choudhary at Sahibabad in Ghaziabad district.</p><p>As the video triggered a backlash on social media, an unrepentant Choudhary defended his action saying that he didn’t do anything wrong. ‘’It is wrong for the Muslims to come to the programs organised by Hindus,’’ he said.</p><p>Choudhary had been in the news earlier also after he had reportedly distributed swords among the Hindu youths to ‘protect’ themselves. He was arrested also on charges of apprehension of breach of peace.</p>