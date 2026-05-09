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UP: Right-wing outfit leader snatches plate from Muslim youth at feast

According to the reports, the incident happened a few days back at a ‘bhandara’ (a religious feast) organized by Choudhary at Sahibabad in Ghaziabad district.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 14:47 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 14:47 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshGhaziabad

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