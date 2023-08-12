RTI applicant in Uttar Pradesh disqualified for behaving in 'highly unreasonable manner'

According to the order, 'It is clear from his behaviour that he is indulging in such an act to get the decision of the commission and the presiding officer in his favour.'

Uprety, in the order dated July 17, said it also came to light that Shukla, after the hearing in another case on June 27, attacked Amrit Lal -- the public information officer of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur.