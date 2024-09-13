UP school expels two students for stealing laddoos

Lucknow: A pair of sisters, students of seventh and eighth grade, were expelled from their school for allegedly stealing two laddoos from the office of the principal in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, about 500 kilometres from here.
According to the reports, the father of the girls has lodged a complaint with the police seeking action against the principal of the school.
Although the alleged incident happened last month, it came to light on Thursday, when the police and the district education officials were informed about the same by the parents of the girls.
The girls studied at a school at Salhapur village in the district.
Reports said that when the sweets were distributed among the students on the occasion of Independence Day, surplus laddoos were kept at in the principal's office.
The next day, the sister allegedly entered the office and stole two laddoos from the box in which they were kept. When the incident came to light, the principal expelled them.
The principal also allegedly threatened the parents that he would make their Transfer Certificates with ‘’bad character’’ and that they would not get admission in any school.
District education officials said that the matter had been brought to their notice and that it was being investigated. ‘’The principal is presently unwell and is admitted to the hospital…..we will question him when he is discharged,’’ said an official in Saharanpur on Friday.
Earlier a third standard student was allegedly expelled from a private school in Amroha district for bringing non-vegetarian food in tiffin in his class.
Published 13 September 2024, 13:07 IST