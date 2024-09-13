UP school expels two students for stealing laddoos

Lucknow: A pair of sisters, students of seventh and eighth grade, were expelled from their school for allegedly stealing two laddoos from the office of the principal in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, about 500 kilometres from here.

According to the reports, the father of the girls has lodged a complaint with the police seeking action against the principal of the school.

Although the alleged incident happened last month, it came to light on Thursday, when the police and the district education officials were informed about the same by the parents of the girls.

The girls studied at a school at Salhapur village in the district.