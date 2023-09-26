UP school triggers row with question on 'terrorism' targeting Indian Muslims

The paragraph also said that the government of India must also be prepared for a war with Pakistan besides holding bilateral negotiations on the issue of Jammu & Kashmir.

Barely a month back a viral video showed a teacher asking the students to slap an eight year old Muslim student. The incident took place at a private school in Khubbapur village in Muzaffarnagar district.

The incident had triggered a massive outrage with the opposition leaders, including former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AIMIM chief Asauddin Owaisi and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav sharply condemning the incident and attributed the same to attempts to create a poisonous environment in the country, apparently referring to the BJP.