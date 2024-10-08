Home
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP schoolboy detained over offensive messages about another student's religion

District Magistrate Monika Rani and Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla visited Nanpara on Tuesday, to assess the situation.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 15:42 IST

Published 08 October 2024, 15:42 IST
India NewsUttar Pradesh

