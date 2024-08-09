UP serial killer nabbed, admits to killing six women

Lucknow: The serial killer, who had allegedly killed nine women in the past few months in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district triggering panic among the people, was on Friday nabbed by the cops.

According to the police sources, the serial killer, identified as Kuldeep Gangwar, a resident of Nawabganj area in the district, was arrested after preliminary investigation by the police.

Police officials in Bareilly said that Kuldeep had admitted to six women in the past nine months. ‘’Kuldeep had some family problems.... his wife had left him soon after marriage as his behaviour was not good,’ said a senior police official.