Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP shocker: Kargil war veteran kills wife, son; then dies by suicide

The body, prima facie suspected to be a case of suicide after being run over by a goods train, was identified as that of Chetram Paswan through an Aadhaar card recovered from his pocket.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 11:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 11:02 IST
India NewsSuicide

Follow us on :

Follow Us