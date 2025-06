UP: Soldier files murder complaint in Amethi 'inverter' blast case that killed his parents

Amethi Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik said based on the complaint submitted by the couple's son, Havaldar Vipin Singh, a case has been registered at Sangrampur police station under Section 103 (murder using explosives) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.