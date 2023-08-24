Home
uttar pradesh

UP STF arrests 4 drug peddlers, seizes drugs worth Rs 65 lakh

Based on a tip-off, the accused were nabbed from the Bilsanda area of Pilibhit district.
Last Updated 24 August 2023, 11:33 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has arrested four persons of an international gang involved in narcotics smuggling, officials said here on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, the accused were nabbed from the Bilsanda area of Pilibhit district on Wednesday, they said.

A consignment containing around 11 grams of cannabis and 968 grams of opium, altogether worth about Rs 65 lakh in the international market, was recovered from their possession, the officials said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sarvesh Kumar Gangwar, Netrapal, Aslam and Aziz, they added.

A detailed probe is on to trace out their links and prospective buyers, the officials said.

(Published 24 August 2023, 11:33 IST)
India News Uttar Pradesh Crime Smuggling Narcotics

