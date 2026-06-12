Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP: Stone pelted at Shatabdi Express near Firozabad with Mohan Bhagwat on board

According to sources, Bhagwat, who boarded the E1 coach in Kanpur, is safe.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 04:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2026, 04:08 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshtrainMohan Bhagwat

Follow us on :

Follow Us