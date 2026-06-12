UP: Stone pelted at Shatabdi Express near Firozabad with Mohan Bhagwat on board

<p>An incident of stone pelting was reported at a coach of the Lucknow-Delhi Shatabdi Express near the Firozabad railway station, with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on board, police said.</p><p>The incident occurred on Thursday around 7.45 pm when an unidentified person pelted a stone near the Pemeshwar Gate bridge on the Etawah-Tundla section at one of the coaches of the 12003 up Shatabdi Express. </p><p>According to sources, Bhagwat, who boarded the E1 coach in Kanpur, is safe.</p>.UP youth among Indians killed attack on Indian tanker off Oman.<p>After being alerted by Railway officials, senior police officers rushed to the spot, including Firozabad SP Aditya Langhe, Agra Railway SP Anil Jha, and SP (City) Ravi Shankar Prasad.</p>.<p>The exact circumstances surrounding the incident, including the man who threw the stone, will be clear after scanning CCTV camera footage from the area, police said. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>