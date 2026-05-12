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UP: Suicide note, Aadhaar card on bridge triggers six-hour search, man later found at home

During interrogation, the youth said he had left home due to family tensions and mental stress.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:41 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:41 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshTrendingDeoriaaadhaar card

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