Adityanath govt has completely failed to maintain Taj Mahal: Akhilesh Yadav

In a post on X, he said, "The BJP government and its dormant departments have completely failed to maintain the Taj Mahal, the wonder that attracts tourists from all over the world." Yadav went on to say, "There is a possibility of rusting of the metal of the urn on the main dome. Water is dripping from the main dome. There is news of plants growing in the dome. If the roots of trees like these grow, then the Taj Mahal may crack." He also highlighted problems of monkey menace and water logging in the Taj Mahal complex.