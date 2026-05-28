UP teachers ordered to arrange 100 quintals of chaff for destitute bovines or face punishment

<p>Lucknow: Teachers are supposed to teach but in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=uttar%20pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> the teachers, it seems, do everything except that.</p><p>In a bizarre directive, the primary teachers in the state's Bareilly district, have been asked to arrange chaff for destitute bovines triggering a backlash from the teachers' unions.</p><p>The Block Shiksha Adhikari (BLO) of Nawabganj in the district, in a written directive issued a few days back, said that his office had been instructed to arrange 100 quintals of chaff for the destitute bovines.</p><p>"You (teachers) are directed to donate 48 kilograms of chaff per school in Block," the order issued by the official said.</p><p>The teachers were directed to complete the task within a week and earned that failure to achieve the target would face departmental action.</p>.1 litre milk in bucket full of water served to students in mid-day meal at UP school.<p>The teachers were asked to make the donations and obtain a receipt of the same and submit it to the BLO office.</p><p>As the teachers' unions slammed the directive, senior district officials, while making it clear that taking care of the destitute bovines was a priority, said that they were not aware of any such order.</p><p>"The teachers were earlier also asked to complete the task but they didn't take interest in it as a result of which it was made compulsory," said the BLO.</p><p>A teachers' union leader said that the main job of the teachers was to teach. "Today it's chaff, tomorrow it may be dung" he said.</p><p>He also warned of a state wide agitation if the directive was not withdrawn.</p>