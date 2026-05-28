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Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP teachers ordered to arrange 100 quintals of chaff for destitute bovines or face punishment

The teachers were directed to complete the task within a week and earned that failure to achieve the target would face departmental action.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 14:26 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 14:26 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshBareillybovines

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