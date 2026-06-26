UP teen killed, four injured after tazia touches power line during Muharram procession

<p>Etah: A 19-year-old man was killed and four others sustained burn injuries after a tazia came in contact with a high-tension power line during a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=muharram">Muharram </a>procession here on Friday, police said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred near the Old Tehsil in the Aliganj police station area when the tazia suddenly tilted and touched the overhead high-tension electricity line, causing electric current to pass through it and triggering panic among those in the procession, police said.</p>.<p>The injured were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Aliganj, where doctors declared Saif (19), son of Shakir Khan and a resident of Mewati locality, dead.</p>.<p>The injured were identified as Sahil (18), Ali Hasan (18), Aamir (22) and Khursheed (30). Their condition is stated to be out of danger. Some other participants also reportedly suffered minor electric shocks.</p>.Minor injured in scuffle after 'Chota Muharram' procession in Belagavi .<p>According to Sub-Divisional Officer of the electricity department, Atul Kumar, the tazia was about 15 to 18 feet high and the procession was passing through a narrow route.</p>.<p>Family members of the injured and local residents alleged that the administration and the electricity department had been informed in advance about the high-tension line along the procession route, but necessary safety measures were not taken.</p>.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police Shwetabh Pandey said the tazia tilted during the procession and came into contact with the high-tension line, causing several people to suffer electric shocks.</p>.<p>"Police immediately shifted all the injured to the CHC, where one youth was declared dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The condition of the other injured is normal, and legal proceedings are underway," the officer said. </p>