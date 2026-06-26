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UP teen killed, four injured after tazia touches power line during Muharram procession

The tazia was about 15 to 18 feet high and the procession was passing through a narrow route, police said.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 12:57 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 12:57 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshMuharram

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