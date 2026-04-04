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UP: Two madrassa teachers held after video of hitting 10-year-old boy with stick surfaces

A purported video of the incident showing the child begging for mercy as he is hit repeatedly has triggered public outrage.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 12:46 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 12:46 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeUttar Pradesh News

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