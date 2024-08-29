Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP: Two men arrested for gang rape of mentally challenged woman

According to police, Surendra and Janrel Singh from Yamunanagar district of Haryana had come to the village on Wednesday as part of a marriage procession.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 August 2024, 11:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Saharanpur (UP): Two men have been arrested for allegedly gang raping a mentally challenged woman here, police said on Thursday.

According to police, Surendra and Janrel Singh from Yamunanagar district of Haryana had come to the village on Wednesday as part of a marriage procession.

The duo entered a house in the village and gang raped a 27-year-old mentally challenged woman on Wednesday night, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sagar Jain said.

Further investigation is underway, Jain added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 August 2024, 11:02 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimerape

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT