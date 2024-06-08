Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Village head's body with his throat slit found in UP's Pratapgarh

Police have sent the body for postmortem and started an investigation into the matter.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 June 2024, 03:17 IST
Last Updated : 08 June 2024, 03:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Pratapgarh: The body of a village head with his throat slit was recovered from a car parked in a mango orchard here on Friday, an official said.

Kunda's Circle Officer (CO) Ajit Singh said the blood-stained body of Karunesh Kumar (34), head of Dihwa Jalalpur village under Maheshganj police station area was found inside the car. The CO said people informed the police after spotting the body in the car.

Police reached the spot, and took the blood-stained body to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police have sent the body for postmortem and started an investigation into the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 June 2024, 03:17 IST
Uttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT