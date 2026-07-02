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UP woman caught making trending reel sitting on top cop's chair, deletes Instagram and apologises

The reel that went viral on social media purportedly showed the woman spinning the chair with a smile on her face.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 12:42 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 12:42 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshInstagramTrendingViralReels

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