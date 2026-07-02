UP woman caught making trending reel sitting on top cop's chair, deletes Instagram and apologises

<p>Lucknow: Craze for making reels for Instagram landed a woman in trouble after she sat on the chair of the superintendent of police in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>’s Auraya district, made a reel and uploaded it on Instagram.</p><p>According to the reports, the incident happened on the occasion of the farewell program of her father-in-law, who had retired as sub-inspector on Tuesday, at the Dibiyapur auditorium.</p><p>The woman, soon after the officials left the venue, entered the office of the SP, occupied his chair and made the reel.</p><p>The reel that went viral on social media purportedly showed the woman spinning the chair with a smile on her face. She appeared to be enjoying the feel of power that came with the post.</p>.Bihar police warns action against 50 cops over social media reels in uniform.<p>As the video went viral, district police chief Abhishek Bharti directed action against the woman.</p><p>The woman, whose identity was not immediately known, later posted another video purportedly showing her tendering an apology with folded hands. ‘’I have realised my mistake and will never do such things in future,’’ the woman is heard saying in the video.</p><p>Reports said that the woman also deleted her <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/topics/instagram">Instagram</a> account after the controversy.</p><p>Sources said that the police had decided to let off the woman with a warning after she tendered an apology.</p><p>UP police have banned making of reels by the cops after several reels made by the policemen had gone viral on social media.</p>