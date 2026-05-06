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UP woman creates fake Instagram profile, befriends husband; man threatens to kill her when she reveals true identity

The man was identified as Prabhudutt Tripathi, a resident of Kalakankar in Pratapgarh district. He befriended the woman's fake profile and allegedly agreed to marry her while chatting.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 06:39 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 06:39 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshInstagramCrime

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