<p>In a recent case highlighting concerns around matrimonial disputes and fake online profiles, a woman from<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh"> Uttar Pradesh</a> created a fake Instagram account to befriend her husband and get him arrested after she was driven out of her matrimonial home.</p><p>Soni Tripathi, who has been living at her parental home in Jagpura village in Nawabganj police station area for the past four years since then, set a trap for which he fell for. She sent him a friend request using the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/hyderabad-police-commissioner-warns-of-fake-social-media-account-in-his-name-3799187">fake account</a>, engaged into chatting, and even agreed to meet in person. </p><p>She got him arrested for assault and intimidation when he came to meet her. </p> .Love bombing and other red flags on dating apps.<p>The man was identified as Prabhudutt Tripathi, a resident of Kalakankar in Pratapgarh district. He befriended the woman's fake profile and allegedly agreed to marry her while chatting. </p><p>A PTI report mentioned that it was her estranged husband.</p><p>According to the complaint lodged with the police, Prabhudutt wanted to take her to hotel, but Soni refused and rather suggested to meet a temple, for which he agreed. </p><p>She asked him to meet her at the Nagvasuki temple in the Daraganj police station limits on May 2, 2026, where Prabhudutt walked in along with a friend. </p><p>Soni reportedly came there covering her face with a scarf, while her parents and brother stood at a distance. He failed to recognise his wife and began interacting with her. As soon as Soni removed her scarf and spectacles, the accused allegedly assaulted her and threatened to kill her before attempting to flee, the police informed PTI. </p>.Man creates fake profile, threatens to blow up Puri temple to frame woman who rejected his advances.<p>Her family members then intervened, caught him and alerted the police by dialling 112, following which he was taken into custody.</p>.<p>Police at Daraganj station have registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), officials added. </p>