Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP woman eating golgappa ends up with locked jaw, critical

While the doctors at the District Joint Hospital tried to fix her jaw, the attempts turned futile after which she was referred Chicholi Medical College for specialised treatment.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 07:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 07:58 IST
India NewsUttar Pradeshgolgappa

Follow us on :

Follow Us