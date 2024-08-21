UP woman jumps from building to flee 'boyfriend', dies

Prayagraj (UP): A 22-year-old woman died of wounds after she jumped from a coaching centre building near the Aeroplane crossing here allegedly after a row with her purported boyfriend, police on Wednesday said.

The woman, Deepali Tripathi, was preparing for competitive exams and lived in Allahpur locality.

Her father Bhupendra Nath Tripathi alleged that one Saurabh Singh, with three men, molested her at the coaching centre and forced her to jump from the corridor of the building, police said.