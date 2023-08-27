UP woman slits husband's throat to protect daughter-in-law from sexual abuse: Report

In Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, a woman murdered her husband to protect her daughter-in-law from a sexual assault, per a report published in The Times of India on Saturday. According to the authorities, she used an axe to cut his throat while he was asleep on an outdoor cot at their residence.
The event occurred on August 14th and raised suspicion due to the circumstances of his death.
Initially, the family of the deceased man claimed that the murder was carried out by unidentified individuals.
Subsequent police investigation, however, unveiled that the man's wife, 40-year-old Mithilesh Devi, was responsible for the act.
Initially giving inconsistent statements, she later admitted to committing the crime.
"I have been looking for an opportunity to get rid of my husband. On that fateful night, he returned in an inebriated condition and was sleeping outside the house. I used a sickle to slit his throat. I did it to save my daughter-in-law," the publication quoted the woman as saying.
In the police report, as cited by the publication, Mithilesh said her husband had subjected her to physical abuse and was pressuring her to coerce their 19-year-old daughter-in-law into having a sexual relationship with him.
Contrary to this, Badaun's Senior Superintendent of Police, Dr OP Singh, stated that the woman suspected her husband of involvement with the daughter-in-law and killed him for that reason.
The woman has since been arrested by the police.