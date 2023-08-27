UP woman slits husband's throat to protect daughter-in-law from sexual abuse: Report

In Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, a woman murdered her husband to protect her daughter-in-law from a sexual assault, per a report published in The Times of India on Saturday. According to the authorities, she used an axe to cut his throat while he was asleep on an outdoor cot at their residence.

The event occurred on August 14th and raised suspicion due to the circumstances of his death.

Initially, the family of the deceased man claimed that the murder was carried out by unidentified individuals.

Subsequent police investigation, however, unveiled that the man's wife, 40-year-old Mithilesh Devi, was responsible for the act.