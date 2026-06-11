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Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP youth among Indians killed attack on Indian tanker off Oman

The Palau-flagged tanker, the Settebello came under US attack in the Gulf of Oman after it allegedly failed to follow the former’s instructions and for carrying Iranian oil.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 13:44 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 13:44 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshOmanOil TankerGulf of Oman

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