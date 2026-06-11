UP youth among Indians killed attack on Indian tanker off Oman

<p>Lucknow: A resident of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh’s</a> Deoria district was among those killed in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> strike on an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oil-tanker">Indian tanker</a> in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gulf-of-oman">Gulf of Oman</a> on Wednesday.</p>.<p>According to the reports, 38-year old Shivanand Chaurasia, a resident of Surouli village in the district, died after the tanker was struct by the US forces.</p>.<p>Chaurasia was working with a shipping company for the past seven months, reports said.</p>.<p>‘’We received the information about his death from his elder brother who works in Dubai,’’ said a family member on Thursday.</p>.<p>‘’He used to call everyday…we last spoke with him on June 8 during which he said that he would be returning to India very soon,’’ Shivanand’s distraught father Ramji Chaurasia said.</p>.'20 Indians aboard safe': Another Indian vessel Jalveer comes under attack off Oman coast .<p>His wife fainted after getting the news, reports said.</p>.<p>Shivanand was survived by his wife and two children aged five and two years respectively.</p>.<p>The Palau-flagged tanker, the Settebello had 24 Indian crew in all. It came under US attack in the Gulf of Oman after it allegedly failed to follow the former’s instructions and for carrying Iranian oil.</p>.<p>Initial reports said that 21 Indian sailors were rescued while three were missing. All the three missing sailors were later confirmed dead in the attack.</p>