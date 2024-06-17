UP: Youth dies by suicide after sexual assault in Gorakhpur, 3 arrested

On Friday, the FIR was finally lodged under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the SP said. Late that night, around 1 am, the victim spoke to his nephew. After everyone had gone to sleep, he allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling. His family found his body on Saturday morning and notified the police, the officer said.