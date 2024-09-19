Home
UP: Youth held for abducting, raping 12-year-old girl

On September 9, Bablu Rajbhar kidnapped and raped the girl.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 September 2024, 14:01 IST

Ballia: An 18-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl here, police said on Thursday.

On September 9, Bablu Rajbhar kidnapped and raped the girl, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Fahim Qureshi said.

Following a complaint filed by the girl's mother, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"Bablu Rajbhar was arrested by a police team on Wednesday and subsequently remanded to judicial custody for 14 days," the officer said.

Published 19 September 2024, 14:01 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimerape

