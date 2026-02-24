Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP youth shoots father, chops body and hides torso in drum

According to investigation, Akshat was extensively questioned upon Mavendra's missing report.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 05:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 05:07 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimemurderLucknow

Follow us on :

Follow Us