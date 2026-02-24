<p>In a horrific incident in Uttar Pradesh's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Lucknow">Lucknow</a>, a 21-year-old man allegedly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=murder">shot </a>his father dead in anger and then chopped off body parts and threw them, while hiding the torso in a drum. </p><p>The accused has been identified as Akshat Singh, while the victim is Manvendra Singh (50), Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Vikrant Vir said on Monday.</p><p>According to investigation, Akshat was extensively questioned upon Mavendra's missing report. </p>.Uttar Pradesh honour killing: 19-year-old woman electrocuted to death, father-son arrested.<p>The accused, during the interrogation, admitted that he fought with his father over some issue around 4.30 am on February 20. In a fit of rage, he shot his father, resulting in his death, the police said.</p><p>To hide the crime, Akshat got the body down from third floor, placed it in an empty room on the ground floor and allegedly chopped the body into several pieces before hiding the remaining torso in a drum.</p><p>Senior police officials visited the crime scene upon revelation and a forensic team was called. </p><p>The forensic team is thoroughly inspecting the scene and collecting evidence.</p><p>The accused has been detained and a case will be registered under the relevant sections against the accused.</p><p>The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said.</p>