Upper caste community blocks 'baarat' over loudspeaker songs in UP, police intervene

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and ensured the safe passage of the procession, Sirauli Station House Officer (SHO) Prayagraj Singh said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 09:52 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 09:52 IST
India NewsUttar Pradesh

