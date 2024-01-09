UP's Ghaziabad to become 'Gajnagar' or 'Harnandi Nagar'? Civic body to discuss proposal today

Ghaziabad, adjacent to Delhi, is likely to get its name changed amid demands by Hindu outfits as the Uttar Pradesh government is on a name changing spree.
The two name options are 'Gajnagar' or 'Harnandi Nagar.'
Reportedly, the Ghaziabad Civic body will discuss the proposal to change the name of Ghaziabad during the meeting of its board members today.
Sunita Dayal, the Mayor of Ghaziabad said they had been receiving requests for renaming the place for some time now but this is the first time the matter will be being discussed at the executive level, a TOI report says.
Sanjay Singh, councillor of ward number 100 who has tabled the proposal, said, as quoted by TOI, "The board has adopted my proposal and will hold a discussion on it on Tuesday. Primarily, I have proposed two names - Gajnagar and Harnandi Nagar. Ghaziabad holds a significant place in history. It's high time the city is accorded its rightful place."
Mahant Narayan Giri, the head priest of Dudheshwar Nath Temple, said that Ghaziabad was once a part of Hastinapur, the capital of the Kuru Kingdom. "In Mahabharat, the area that is Ghaziabad today was once a part of Hastinapur, just 40km from here. This was a forested area and home to many wild animals like elephants. Since Gaj means elephant, the name Gajpura or Gajnagar may be apt," Giri said, as quoted by TOI.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in his first stint as CM, had rechristened Faizabad district as Ayodhya and the railway station as Ayodhya Cantt and Allahabad as Prayagraj.