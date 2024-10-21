Upset over son's second marriage, man kills grandson in UP's Lalitpur

<p>Banda, Uttar Pradesh: A six-year-old boy was strangled to death allegedly by his grandfather in Lalitpur district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> as the accused was allegedly displeased with his son's second marriage, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Mushtaq told <em>PTI</em> that they received a report late on Sunday about the suspicious death of a child in Gidvar village in Pura Kalan area. Upon reaching the spot, police found that the child had been strangled to death with a rope, he said.</p>.Uttar Pradesh man kills brother in Muzaffarnagar over property dispute.<p>"Further investigation revealed that Pritam (56) was unhappy with his son's marriage to a woman who had a child from her previous relationship," Mushtaq said.</p>.<p>The SP said that the accused was unhappy with the child, and in a fit of anger, strangled him to death on Sunday night.</p>.<p>The accused has been arrested, and the rope used in the crime has been recovered. The body has been sent for hospital for post-mortem, and further legal action is underway, the officer added.</p>