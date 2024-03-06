Upset over tiff with husband, woman consumes poison with 3 kids in Sitapur

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh): Upset after an altercation with her husband, a woman on Wednesday consumed poison with her three children in Ahmadpur village in Maanpur area of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

All four died in the incident, they said.

Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said Rajkumari (32), the wife of Sanjeevan, consumed poison with her three children -- Sumit (8), Neha (5) and Sandhya (3) -- due to which all of them died.