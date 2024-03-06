JOIN US
Upset over tiff with husband, woman consumes poison with 3 kids in Sitapur

Last Updated 06 March 2024, 10:22 IST

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh): Upset after an altercation with her husband, a woman on Wednesday consumed poison with her three children in Ahmadpur village in Maanpur area of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

All four died in the incident, they said.

Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said Rajkumari (32), the wife of Sanjeevan, consumed poison with her three children -- Sumit (8), Neha (5) and Sandhya (3) -- due to which all of them died.

A dispute with her husband appears to be the reason behind this tragic incident, he said.

Mishra said that Sanjeevan has been taken into custody and being interrogated while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The police have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, he added.

(Published 06 March 2024, 10:22 IST)
