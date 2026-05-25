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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visits Taj Mahal with wife Jeanette

'Thank You For Allowing Us To Visit One Of The Love Treasures Of The World,' Rubio wrote in the visitors' book.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 10:04 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 10:04 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesAgraTaj MahalMarco Rubio

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