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Uttar Pradesh: 11 killed in multi-vehicle collision in Mirzapur

Sources said that the mishap occurred in Drummondganj area on the Mirzapur-Rewa Highway in the district.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 12:11 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 12:11 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAccident

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