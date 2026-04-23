<p>Eleven people, including women and children, were killed in a multi-vehicle collision in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar%20pradesh">Uttar Pradesh’s </a>Mirzapur district late on Wednesday night.</p><p>Nine of the victims were charred to death after the vehicle in which they were travelling caught fire following the collision, according to the police sources here on Thursday.</p><p>Sources said that the mishap occurred in Drummondganj area on the Mirzapur-Rewa Highway in the district.</p>.UP multi-vehicle crash: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh as 11 die in Mirzapur.<p>The collision involved two trucks, a jeep and a car.</p><p>Sources said that the driver of one of the trucks, loaded with gravel, lost control over the vehicle after its brake allegedly failed and collided with another coming from the opposite direction after crushing a car.</p><p>Meanwhile a jeep coming from Rewa rammed into the gravel laden truck and caught fire trapping all nine passengers inside. All of them were charred to death. </p><p>The victims were on their way home after performing a religious ritual at the famous Maihar Devi Temple in Satna district in Madhya Pradesh.</p><p>The deceased also included the helper of one of the trucks and the driver of the car.</p><p>Some of the victims were identified and their relatives were informed about the mishap, sources said. Mirzapur district magistrate Pawan Gangwar said that efforts were on to identify the bodies.</p><p>Prime minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the mishap. </p>