Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: 12 sentenced to life in 1999 Mubarakpur communal killing case

The court had convicted all 12 accused on February 13. Each of the convicts has also been fined Rs 66,500.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 06:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 06:57 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeCrimesCommunal Attack

Follow us on :

Follow Us